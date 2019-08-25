Cooler temperatures arrive Monday with more dry weather

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- After temperatures hit 97 degrees in Denver Sunday, we will see big changes for the workweek. Temperatures will cool down with a cold front and conditions will stay dry.

Monday will start off in the upper 50s and low 60s. High temperatures will be around 80 degrees with sunny skies from start to finish. Winds will be breezy in the afternoon but not as strong as Sunday's winds.

Tuesday will be the coolest day of the week with temperatures down to the mid-70s. There will be a 10-percent chance of an isolated shower or storm but most spots will stay dry.

Wednesday and Thursday will be dry with warm temperatures.

The Broncos game on Thursday night looks like it will be warm and dry.

Small rain chances move back in Friday and Saturday.

