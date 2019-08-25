× Car slams into 2 pedestrians near Coors Field; search for driver underway

DENVER — The Denver Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run crash that injured two people near Coors Field early Sunday morning.

Video appears to show a silver Chevrolet Cobalt sedan slamming into two people at 20th and Market streets, one block southeast of Coors Field. The driver does not stop.

(Note: One must view the video below on Facebook. It is graphic.)

DPD says the crash occurred about 2 a.m. Sunday when its officers were responding to a fight.

Police did not mention the incident until 9:16 p.m., when a local news reporter asked the department about the video.

DPD said the two pedestrians who were struck were evaluated at a hospital and did not suffer serious injuries.

Anyone with information about the driver or vehicle is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers: 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous.