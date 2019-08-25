× Argument over parking spot prompts shooting at Lakewood Walmart

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The Lakewood Police Department is investigating a shooting at a Walmart near Wadsworth Boulevard and the Sixth Avenue Freeway.

Lakewood police responded to 440 Wadsworth Boulevard around 9:32 p.m. on Sunday night for a report of shots fired.

When police arrived on scene, they found a man in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds.

That man was taken to the hospital and is expected to live, according to the Lakewood Police Department.

Police believe the shooting resulted from an argument over a parking spot. LPD says two suspects left the scene in an unknown vehicle.

Police have not released any information about the suspects. LPD does not believe there is a danger to the public. An investigation is underway.