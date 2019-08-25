× Al Haynes, captain of United Flight 232, dies at 87

DENVER — Al Haynes, the captain of United Flight 232, died Sunday at a Seattle hospital, KTIV reports.

Haynes was 87, according to Siouxland News.

On the afternoon of July 19, 1989, Haynes was the captain of a United Airlines McDonnell Douglas DC-10 that departed Denver’s Stapleton International Airport bound for Chicago. An hour into the flight, the plane suffered an explosive engine failure, and pieces of the tail engine’s fan disk destroyed the airplane’s hydraulic systems, making it nearly impossible to control.

Still, Haynes managed to crash land the plane in Sioux City, Iowa. Of the 296 people on board, 184 survived.

According to KTIV, thanks to the actions of Haynes and his crew, first responders at Sioux Gateway Airport had 30 minutes to prepare for the crash landing.

In 2014, survivors of the crash met for a reunion. Haynes was in attendance. He was met with a standing ovation.

Haynes’ funeral arrangements have not yet been confirmed.