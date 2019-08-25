3 men accused of assaulting ranger at Boyd Lake State Park

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — Three men are accused of assaulting a ranger at Boyd Lake State Park late Friday night, the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office said.

The ranger had given a verbal warning for excessive noise to a group of 10 to 15 people who were heavily drinking at a campsite about 10:15 p.m., the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said when the group did not comply with the warning, the ranger returned less than a half-hour later to issue another warning.

The ranger identified Troy Rael, 43, as the primary occupant of the campsite. The sheriff’s office said when the ranger asked him for identification, he became confrontational and started a physical altercation.

As the ranger was trying to arrest Rael, two other men — 45-year-old Noah Rael, Troy Rael’s brother, and 18-year-old Nathaniel Rael, Troy Rael’s son — joined in the assault.

The ranger was hit on the head several times, the sheriff’s office said. The ranger called for assistance on his radio and was able to get away from the assault.

He then took out a stun gun and the three men began to comply with orders.

Sheriff’s deputies and officers with the Loveland Police Department arrived after a few minutes and the men were taken into custody.

The ranger was taken to a hospital and was later released.

The three men were booked into the Larimer County Jail on charges of second-degree assault and obstruction of a peace officer.

Anyone with information who has not already talked with deputies is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 970-498-5519.