Near record heat Sunday with dry conditions ahead for Denver

DENVER — We will be cranking up the heat in Denver tomorrow with high temperatures reaching the upper 90s. The forecast high temperature for tomorrow is 97 degrees, only two degrees off of the record of 99 degrees set back in 2011. Along with the heat, winds will be breezy making fire danger high. Sunday will be sunny and dry state-wide.

Temperatures will see a big cool down by Monday with highs dropping into the low 80s. Tuesday will be the coolest day of the week with high temperatures in the upper 70s.

Most of the week will be dry on the Front Range with only a 10 percent chance of an isolated shower or storm Tuesday, Friday, and Saturday.

