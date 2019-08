Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LITTLETON, Colo. -- The Douglas County Sheriff, along with multiple partners, play host to a motorcycle training and skills competition in Littleton this weekend.

Rumble in the Rockies training and practice begins Sat., Aug. 24 at 11 a.m. and the riding event begins Sunday at 9 a.m.

Spectators can take part in the event for $5. Rumble in the Rockies takes place at the Douglas County Evoc at 8500 N. Moore Road.