Hot, dry weekend ahead with high fire danger

Today will be sunny, dry, breezy, and hazy on the Front Range. The weather conditions to look out for this weekend will be heat, high fire danger, and poor air quality.

Denver's high temperature will be in the upper 80s this afternoon with some passing high clouds. Conditions will stay dry with breezy winds up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday's high temperature will be in the upper 90s. The record high temperature on Sunday is 99 degrees set in 2011.

Cooler weather moves in for the work week with mostly dry conditions each day.

