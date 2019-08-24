Hit-and-run on Speer Blvd. leaves pedestrian with serious injuries

DENVER — Police are investigating a crash on Speer Boulevard and Elitch Circle that they have now determined was a hit-and-run.

Update: The incident last night at Speer/Elitch Cir is being investigated as a hit-and-run auto/pedestrian crash. We are seeking info that will help to identify the vehicle/driver. Please call @CrimeStoppersCO w/ any info that could help investigators. https://t.co/zgLLh1hV74 — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) August 24, 2019

The crash, which involved a vehicle and a pedestrian, was first tweeted about by Denver Police late Friday night and said that the victim was an adult make who sustained serious injuries and is hospitalized.

Police have not released any suspect or vehicle information and are soliciting help from the public to identify anyone who may have been involved.