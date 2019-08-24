Hit-and-run on Speer Blvd. leaves pedestrian with serious injuries

Posted 9:47 am, August 24, 2019, by

DENVER — Police are investigating a crash on Speer Boulevard and Elitch Circle that they have now determined was a hit-and-run.

The crash, which involved a vehicle and a pedestrian, was first tweeted about by Denver Police late Friday night and said that the victim was an adult make who sustained serious injuries and is hospitalized.

Police have not released any suspect or vehicle information and are soliciting help from the public to identify anyone who may have been involved.

 

AlertMe
Google Map for coordinates 39.752322 by -105.007536.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.