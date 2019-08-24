Family of boy attacked by mountain lion releases statement

The family of an 8-year-old boy who survived a mountain lion attack in Bailey earlier this week has issued a statement to the public through the Platte Canyon Fire Protection District:

“Our son is a compassionate and brave little boy. He had surgery to repair multiple lacerations to his head and face. He will need time for additional treatment and healing. We thank everyone for their overwhelming support, expressions of concern and offers of help. At this difficult time, we ask for your patience and the time for our family to adjust and heal. Thank you.”

The mountain lion bit the boy, who has not yet been identified, outside a home in the Burland Ranchettes subdivision about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

According to CPW, the boy and his brother were playing on a trampoline when the 8-year-old heard a friend calling from a neighboring house. The 8-year-old ran to see the friend.

“While he was running, the mountain lion attacked and bit the boy on the head,” CPW said in a press release.

The brother ran inside the house and told their father that something did not sound right.

“The father rushed outside and found the mountain lion on top of his son. The mountain lion let go of the child as the father approached and took off running. A 911 call was made and the boy was taken to the hospital,” CPW said in the release.

Two mountain lions were euthanized in connection with the attack and more have been spotted in the area; officials urge nearby residents to remain vigilant.