Denver police to conduct live gunfire tests in downtown and west Denver Monday

DENVER — If you hear gunfire between about 6 p.m. and midnight Monday in downtown and west Denver, it could be Denver Police Department officers conducting tests of its gunshot detection system.

The department’s test will include a sequence of gunshots, but there will be no danger to the public, according to a news release from the Denver Police Department. A bullet trap will be used for the public’s safety, so no bullets will be fired into the air or ground.

The gunshot detection system uses acoustic sensors to detect when a gun is fired and to pinpoint the location of the gunfire, before ShotSpotter will tell 911 dispatchers and patrol officers about the gunfire.

“By quickly notifying police with precise information, the system helps to speed police response, has the potential to save the lives of shooting victims, increases weapons-related arrests, and enhances neighborhood safety,” according to the release.

While the system is effective, the police department still encourages people to call police if they hear gunfire.