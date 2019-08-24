Brewery raising money for STEM School robotics department in honor of Kendrick Castillo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — Blue Spruce Brewing Company held a fundraiser Saturday to help raise money for the robotics department at STEM School Highlands Ranch.

"We're here to support the school," parent Kathy Butler said.

The brewery sold pint glasses at its Centennial and Littleton locations in honor of Kendrick Castillo, who died protecting his classmates during a shooting at the school last May.

"He was always happy. He was always trying to make somebody laugh," owner Theresa Kane said.

Kane, a former Spanish teacher at STEM School Highlands Ranch, wanted to support the robotics department because Kendrick was passionate about it.

"That was his passion," Kane said. "He did it inside of school and outside of school."

She hopes others will keep Kendrick's memory alive through their actions.

"Putting others before yourself," Kane said. "That's who he was."