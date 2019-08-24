50-year-old climber falls to his death while climbing in Boulder Canyon

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A 50-year-old man is dead after falling while rock climbing in Boulder Canyon Saturday.

Saturday morning, a person driving around 32700 Boulder Canyon Drive was flagged down by a group of climbers, who told her another climber had fallen about 60 feet around the Bell Buttress, according to a news release from the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office.

She drove to where she had cell service and reported the incident around 11:17 a.m.

Climbers and a Boulder County Parks and Open Space Ranger were first at the scene, and when climbers reached the man, he was unresponsive on a ledge.

The man, who was from Kansas, was pronounced dead at 12:14 p.m. He had been climbing with a partner and just completed the “Cosmos” climbing route, when they started looking for a place to descend, according to the release. When he walked to the edge of the cliff to look for a way down, the rock gave way.

His name is not being released pending notification of his next of kin.

Rocky Mountain Rescue Group retrieved the man’s body, and officials from the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office and Boulder County Coroner’s Office investigated.