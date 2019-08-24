2 dead in Fort Collins house fire

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Two men perished in a house fire in Fort Collins early Saturday morning.

A call to dispatch came in at 3 a.m. reporting a fire in the 7800 block of Costigan Avenue, according to the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies arrived to the scene and found the house fully engulfed in flames.

A tweet posted by LCSO said there were four adults in the home when the blaze broke out but only two were able to make it out.

The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined; at 8 a.m. deputies and investigators were still on scene working to determine the cause.

The identities of the victims have not been released.