Would-be muggers unknowingly target Golden Gloves champ in Chicago

CHICAGO — A Chicago woman was headed to the gym when someone tried to rob her. Unbeknownst to her attackers, the woman was a Golden Gloves champion who fought back.

Claire Quinn, has a 6-0 fighting record and had won the majority of her fights by knock out.

On Sunday, Quinn was on the way to Unanimous Boxing to meet her trainer around 10:30 a.m. She was on the 1600 block of North Damen Avenue when a teen asked her for directions. She gave him directions and then a man came up and threw her on the ground.

Quinn's instincts kicked in — she held her phone to her chest with her left hand, and from the ground, started to fight back.

"She said she couldn't get a clean shot to the head because it was too far, so she went for the next best thing and hit him in the groin, and kept hitting him in the groin," Quinn’s trainer, Trinidad Garcia, said.

It took about 15 seconds for the man to run off.

Quinn was left with a mild concussion.

Garcia said he’s proud of her client and how she handled herself.

“I hope she taught him a lesson and he won’t do something like that again,” he said.

Quinn just flew to Florida for a week to be with her family.

She had been training for a match this weekend, but pulled out because of her concussion.

No one was taken into custody. Police said three men may have been involved in the incident. A teen who tried to distract Quinn, the man who attacked her and the getaway driver.