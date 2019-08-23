We Ride: Only Women competing in this year’s Colorado Classic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Colorado Classic Organizers said they are only allowing women to compete in this year's Colorado Classic in effort to fight for equity for women in sports.

The race showcases the top 100 women riders in the world. Spokesperson Curtis Hubbard said it's the only race of its kind in the Western Hemisphere that is solely focused on female athletes. The race and athletes are using the motto "We Ride" to spread their message of equity for women in sports.

The race kicked off in Steamboat Springs on Thursday. Competitors must complete each course within a certain amount of time or face elimination. The championship takes place in downtown Denver on Sunday.

The winners of this year's race will receive larger prize money than the male winners the last two years. Hubbard said this is part of their message to push the Sports World to pay men and women equally.

"We felt like we needed to commit to the women's side of the sport and that there was an big opportunity to grow the sport. We knew Colorado would support it," said Hubbard. "You are seeing a real conversation about women in sports, whether that's with Women's Soccer or Women's Hockey, and we are really proud to be part of it."

Athletes race in Avon on Friday, Golden on Saturday and downtown Denver on Sunday. Fans and families are encouraged to attend, with viewing areas set up along the course in Denver.

For a view of the course through Denver, click here.

For a list of street closures and times, click here.