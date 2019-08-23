This weekend’s Affordable Arts Festival exciting for area art lovers

DENVER -- In a modest south Denver home, tucked away in a small detached garage originally built for a model A, you’ll find Tate Hamilton.

Hamilton's medium of choice is oil.

"I’ve enjoyed painting with oils more than anything, more than watercolors, more than acrylic, there is just a flow about it," he said.

His art is beautiful and in demand. An original Hamilton costs, according to the artist, between $450 to $20,000.

The Affordable Arts Festival, where every piece is sold for $100 or less, offers costly art at a rock bottom price.

”You can’t beat that, you can’t pass that up. I don’t put my A-game pieces out there except for one. It’s the sacrificial lamb," said Hamilton.

The Affordable Art Show runs from 9 a.m. -3 p.m. Sun., Aug. 25 at the Arapahoe Community College in Littleton.

Admission is $10 and there is not entrance free for children.

