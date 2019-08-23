The Invisible Mask

Posted 2:04 pm, August 23, 2019

The author of The Invisible Mask tells us what inspired her book and how she got through a dark period of loneliness in her life. You can find her book on Amazon and a portion of the proceeds will be going to SenseOfSecurity.org,  a local non-profit that helps breast cancer patients during their treatment by helping pay household bills like groceries, gas, mortgage payments, and rent.

