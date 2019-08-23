Fox31 is teaming up again with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital for the annual Dream Home giveaway. Purchase your $100 raffle ticket online or by calling 800-276-7695 for your chance to win the dream home, and help save the life of a child with cancer or other life-threatening disease. For the 9th year in a row, Oakwood Homes is building the dream home, worth $775,000! The Strategic Communications Manager, Catherine Dermody, shares more details about the dream home and what it means to Oakwood Homes to be part of this amazing partnership.AlertMe
St. Jude Dream Home – Oakwood Homes – Defeating Childhood Cancer
