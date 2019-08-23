Scattered storms continue, temperatures warming into the weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Temperatures will continue to rise heading into the weekend, with afternoon highs on Friday in the low 90s. Expect a few afternoon showers and thunderstorms with a low risk for severe weather. Storms today will be capable of producing damaging wind, small hail and frequent lightning.

We'll start to dry out across the state this weekend, with sunshine dominating both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will soar because of the drier air, with temps maxing out in the lower-to-mid 90s.

An early taste of fall will arrive heading into the upcoming work week. Highs on Monday will only make it into the upper 70s under a mostly sunny sky. The mostly sunny conditions continue through Wednesday with highs staying in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

