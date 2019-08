Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you haven't been up to Blackhawk recently, this may be your excuse to head up the hills. After significant investment and months of remodeling, Isle Casino Hotel BlackHawk opened up its brand new Roxy Restaurant and Bar that features gourmet dining, locally-sourced meats and an extensive martini bar.

Chef Gregg Carano and his son Donald stopped by our studio to give us a sample what can be expected at Roxy Restaurant and Bar.