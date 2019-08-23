× Polis issues order to investigate Eastern Plains District Attorney for “potential criminal activity”

A district attorney from the Eastern Plains is under investigation for using her position to engage in “potential criminal activity,” according to an order issued by the governor.

District Attorney Brittny B. Lewton of the 13th Judicial District, which serves Yuma, Morgan, Phillips, Washington, Sedgwick and Kit Carson counties, is under close scrutiny following the executive order issued by Gov. Jared Polis on Aug. 15.

Attorney General Phil Weiser was appointed to the case after complaints to the sheriff’s office that she may have improperly obtained opioids, according to CPR.

In the order, Polis said that “a preliminary investigation into these matters… concluded that further investigation is warranted.” The preliminary investigation was conducted by the DA for the 14th Judicial District.

Lewton has held her position since 2012 as a Republican and has not resigned or been fired.