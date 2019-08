DENVER — Denver Police tweeted that they have officers on scene a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian Friday afternoon.

The tweet was posted at 2:54 p.m. and said that at least one of the people involved has serious injuries.

#HeadsUP: #DPD is investigating an auto vs pedestrian crash with serious injuries at Andrews Dr & Chambers Rd. #Denver pic.twitter.com/GKUk24o7z6 — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) August 23, 2019

The crash happened Andrews Drive and Chambers Road Friday afternoon; two lanes of southbound Chambers are closed and motorists should expect delays.