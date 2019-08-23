× Patrick Frazee appears in court for motions hearing

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. — Patrick Frazee, the Woodland Park man accused of murdering his fiancee, appeared in court Friday morning for a motions hearing.

Frazee’s attorneys have filed a motion to suppress part of his Dec. 26 conversation with a Department of Human Services representative, although it’s unclear what was said in that conversation.

Frazee’s attorneys also have until Sept. 16 to notify prosecutors if they’ll put forth an alternative suspect as defense; their defense strategy must be provided to prosecution 35 days before trial.

Prosecutors said they won’t seek the death penalty against Frazee.

They also had sought a list of potential jurors, along with their names, addresses and phone numbers so they could provide it to police for background checks.

A judge agreed with the defense’s objection of that request, saying both sides can get a list of potential jurors but any information beyond that raised concerns about juror privacy.