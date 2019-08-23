Niman Ranch and New Belgium team up to Create Beer Infused Meat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

What happens when New Belgium Brewing Company and Niman Ranch team up? Greatness, that’s what, in the form of beer-infused meat snacks like Fat Tire bratwursts and pulled pork, shredded beef, and ribs doused in Fat Tire-steeped sauces. And because both companies are pioneers in their fields, the collaboration products deliver more than just great taste.

Marczyk Fine Foods is the first to sell the collaboration products made from sustainable and humanely raised meats enhanced by flavors of New Belgium beer. This is the same reason why the two companies, New Belgium and Niman Ranch decided to partner together because both are dedicated to sustainability and quality.