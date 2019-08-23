Lack of washing hands and wearing gloves common issue

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fontana Sushi

Denver inspectors returned twice in June after finding 10 critical health code mistakes in May. The issues include:

Operator wash hands 5 seconds

Rodent droppings

Heavily cracked cutting boards

Dishes in hand sink

Grease and grime

We contacted the restaurant multiple times, but did not hear back. An employee told us there was not a manager or owner available when we stopped by the West Cross Dr location.

Fontana passed its follow up inspections.

Guadalajara Mexican Buffet

A Tri county inspector found 12 serious health issues at the Aurora location in late June. Among the violations:

Worker eating while preparing

No gloves & no washing hands

Raw meat over potatoes

No paperwork for Talapia

An employee told Fox31 the issues were corrected. We checked their inspection and the restaurant had an educational inspection on June 27th and there were no violations.

Guadalajara is on Easts Colfax Ave.

Wooden Spoon Bakery

The Denver bakery which features daily fresh baked items scored an "A" for two perfect inspections.

Chef and owner Jason Burgett said, “Our motto is a clean kitchen is a good kitchen. So that happens to be what we strive for every day. And when we make good food it means it’s healthy food, it’s clean food and safe food."

How difficult is it to score the "A"?

"Now it’s easy it’s in our mind set every day so when we hire new people, we instill that into our new employees and we also work towards it every day. So, when they come in twice a year, we are ready to go,” said Burgett.

Wooden Spoon Bakery is located at 2418 W 32nd Ave in Denver.

How restaurants appear on our Report Card

Restaurant Report Card features health inspections in the city and county of Denver, Jefferson County, Weld County, Broomfield and restaurants under the jurisdiction of the Tri-County Health Department. The Tri-County Health Department includes Adams, Arapahoe and Douglas counties.

An inspection is a “snapshot” of what is happening during the day and time of the inspection. On any given day, a restaurant could have more or fewer violations than noted in an inspection. Also, at the time of an inspection, violations are recorded and can be corrected prior to the inspector leaving the restaurant. If violations are not corrected, a follow-up inspection is scheduled.

The criteria FOX31 Denver uses to give a restaurant a failing grade includes the evaluation of two unannounced inspections by county health inspectors. A failing restaurant must have five or four critical violations on their most recent regular inspection and five or four critical violations on the previous regular inspection. The restaurant may also fail for eight or more violations in one inspection. Health inspectors may conduct critical or follow-up inspections, due to the number of critical violations found during a regular inspection. Those inspections may also be considered for our reports. We recognize restaurants with two regular inspections in a row, with no critical violations, by awarding them an A.

Denver County

Tri-County Health Department

Jefferson County

Weld County