Hops & Robbers BeerFest with Denver Outlaws – Saturday, Aug. 24th

Posted 2:44 pm, August 23, 2019, by

The inaugural "Hops & Robbers BeerFest" is happening Saturday, Aug. 24th at 5:30, right before the Denver Outlaws game at Broncos Stadium at Mile High.  Sip on suds and watch the Outlaws game, all while helping Kenzi's Causes support underprivileged children and their families.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.