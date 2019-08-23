Hatch Green Chile Season is Here

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hatch Green Chile was off to a slow start due to the weather, but now it's in full swing and you can them just about every street corner. Including Lucky's Market.

Did you know that one medium Hatch chile pepper has as much vitamin C as six oranges and also contains high amount of calcium, iron, magnesium and other important vitamins.

The store is celebration the chile season with a variety of fun events, including one coming up on Friday, August 30 and Saturday August 31 with a Pop-up Grilling Event and live Chile Roasting.