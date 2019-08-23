Food Truck Friday with Perk Up Truck

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Perk Up is a mobile espresso and smoothie trailer based in Aurora, Colorado. Laila Zohav started Perk Up as a way to help start people's day better and spread a bit of happiness in the world.

She aims to make each interaction a bright spot in your day and a delicious luxury to carry with you into the world.

You can follow Laila and her Perk Up Truck on it's website.

We want to thank Truckster for helping us find Perk up Truck. Truckster represents a lot of the local food trucks that roam the streets of Denver, so if you're looking for a specific truck, they probably it.