× FBI, Wheat Ridge police searching for armed bank robber

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — Officials are searching for a man who allegedly robbed a Wheat Ridge bank, then fled on a blue mountain bicycle.

The man is described as Hispanic, 25-35 years old, 160-170 pounds, about 5 foot, 5 inches and wearing a black hoodie, dark pants, dark sunglasses, a Colorado Rockies baseball hat and a mask, according to a news release from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Denver Division.

The man allegedly robbed the BCS Credit Union around 9:56 a.m. Friday at 4203 N. Wadsworth Blvd.

According to the release, he waved a gun and demanded money from the bank’s tellers, before fleeing north on Wadsworth Boulevard on a blue mountain bike. The FBI and Wheat Ridge Police Department are continuing to search for the suspect.

If anyone has any information on the bank robbery above, or any bank robbery, call the FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force at 303-629-7171; or, remain anonymous and earn up to $2,000 by calling CRIMESTOPPERS at 720-913-7867.