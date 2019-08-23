David Koch, billionaire businessman and influential GOP donor, dies at 79

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

WASHINGTON— Billionaire David Koch has died at age 79. Koch was a major donor to conservative causes and educational groups.

Charles Koch, the CEO of the family’s industrial conglomerate Koch Industries, announced the death Friday.

“It is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing of my brother David. Anyone who worked with David surely experienced his giant personality and passion for life,” the elder Koch said in a statement.

Together with his older brother, Charles, the Koch’s were best known for a vast political network they built that became popularly known as the “Kochtopus” for its far-reaching tentacles in support of conservative causes.

 

