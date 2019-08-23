Cars stolen, homes broken into in Aurora’s Murphy Creek

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora Police have an urgent message for people who live in the Murphy Creek neighborhood: lock your car doors and take you garage door openers inside.

In about the last month, at least six vehicles have been stolen from the area and two homes have been broken into.

Police posted this surveillance video on Facebook, where they said a person stole a car from a home, then returned to try to steal another car. The thief was scared off when the garage door opened.

"That was pretty brazen and bold of the suspect to do that," said Aurora Police Officer Anthony Camacho. "It’s unusual for the Murphy Creek neighborhood, especially to have six (vehicle thefts) in such a short period of time.

In the first six months of 2019, overall major crime in Aurora has decreased nearly five percent from 2018.

But in the eastern part of the city, reported vehicle thefts have increased about 12 percent, while burglaries have decreased about 10 percent.