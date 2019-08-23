× Arvada fire chief, wife on paid administrative leave pending investigation

ARVADA, Colo. — The Arvada Fire Protection District chief and the accounting clerk are both on leave pending an investigation.

According to Arvada Fire, Chief Jon Greer and his wife Lauri Greer, an accounting clerk with the fire department, were placed on paid administrative leave after “allegations” were brought to the fire district’s board.

The fire district declined to comment on the nature of the allegations, citing the information as being part of a personnel matter.

FOX31 filed a Colorado Open Records Act request for more information, but we have not yet received more information as a result.