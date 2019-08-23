Trail photos show additional mountain lions in area of attack on Bailey boy

BAILEY, Colo. — Two mountain lions were euthanized Thursday in suspected connection with an attack on an 8-year-old Bailey boy earlier this week.

Friday, Colorado Parks and Wildlife issued a statement warning that additional mountain lion sightings have been reported in the same area, the Burland Ranchettes Subdivision.

Following Thursday’s search and removal of the two lions that had killed a domestic goat, CPW received reports of three more mountain lions on the same property, according to a press release.

Trail cameras captured photos of several mountain lions in the area on the day of the attack and officials urge residents in the area to remain on alert.

“We don’t want people to panic, they are very aware of all the wildlife that lives around them, but the proper precautions need to be taken. There are obligations that people must be committed to for living responsibly with wildlife,” said Area Wildlife Manager Mark Lamb.

CPW listed a guide for residents in the affected area and neighborhoods that see frequent wildlife activity.

To reduce the risk of problems with mountain lions on or near your property, CPW urges you to follow these simple precautions:

– Make lots of noise if you come and go during the times mountain lions are most active: dusk to dawn.

– Install outside lighting. Light areas where you walk so you could see a lion if one were present.

– Landscape or remove vegetation to eliminate hiding places for lions. Make it difficult for lions to approach unseen.

– Planting non-native shrubs and plants that deer often prefer to eat encourages wildlife to come onto your property. Predators follow prey. Don’t feed any wildlife!

– Keep your pet under control. Roaming pets are easy prey and can attract lions. Bring pets in at night. If you leave your pet outside, keep it in a kennel with a secure top. Don’t feed pets outside; this can attract raccoons and other animals that are eaten by lions. Store all garbage securely.

– Place livestock in enclosed sheds or barns at night. Close doors to all outbuildings since inquisitive lions may go inside for a look.

– Encourage your neighbors to follow these simple precautions. Prevention is far better than a possible lion confrontation.