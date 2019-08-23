Hot summer weekend ahead in Denver, scattered storms on the way

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- We'll have another round of scattered storms this evening moving from west to east across metro Denver and the Front Range.

These storms will contain little rain in most areas. Expect lightning and gusty wind. As the storms move out on the eastern plains there is more moisture to generate pockets of heavy rain. A few of the storms could get stronger reaching severe limits with hail and stronger wind. The storms will depart the metro Denver area by 9-10 p.m. and then leave the state after midnight.

Your weekend is looking very summer-like with lots of sunshine both days. And, it will be hot with readings close to 90 on Saturday and in the mid 90s on Sunday. The one thing you'll notice on Sunday is some gusty wind at times.

Temperatures look to cool next week as a series of cool shots head our way. We have a mainly dry forecast with only isolated storms possible here and there. Most places will not see rain next week. And, the temperatures will bounce between the upper 70s to low 80s with each passing cool shot. Basically, we will have a below normal week of temperatures.

