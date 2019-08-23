21 year-old woman sentenced to life in prison for Edgewater murder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDGEWATER, Colo. — A 21 year-old woman was sentenced to life in prison without parole on Friday after being convicted of first degree murder.

Alicia Valdez and two accomplices murdered 27 year-old Andrew Jenicek in April of last year when he was walking into an Edgewater barbecue restaurant to pick up dinner for his girlfriend.

Nothing about murder is funny, but Valdez was all smiles shortly after she helped kill Jenicek, a complete stranger. She and her accomplices were caught on multiple cameras smiling and celebrating after the murder.

It all began after Valdez, her boyfriend, and the couple's friend, purchased a gun to try and make money robbing people at gun point.

The trio was waiting on April 5 of last year when Andrew Jenicek walked up alone.

"It was shocking to see that apathy and lack of humanity at the time of the homicide," said Matthew Durkin, the Chief Deputy District Attorney who helped prosecute the case.

The trio shot Jenicek and then ran him over. A witness told investigators Valdez was "thrilled" at what they'd done.

"She celebrated. She was joking. She said it was tight. They went back and they laughed. They went to the 7/11 and they went about their business," said Durkin.

Authorities arrested Valdez a few days later, but she defiantly told investigators she wasn't there.

"In a two and a half hour long interview she was in complete control. She ran that interview," said Durkin.

At her sentencing, Valdez was much more quiet, but yet again she declined to accept responsibility for the murder.

"Ms. Valdez showed absolutely no remorse and a complete lack of humanity. She showed no sympathy and she was probably the most manipulative of the entire crew," said Durkin.

Andrew Jenicek's mother fought back tears Friday as she told the judge the toll her son's murder has taken on her family.

It's a family torn apart by a trio of killers. All three will spend the rest of their lives on prison.

Caleb Vigil and Devon Howard were also convicted of first degree murder and were sentenced earlier this year.

Howard and Valdez married after the murder. The couple will likely never spend another minute together again.