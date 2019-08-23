× 2 shot inside car in Commerce City, police searching for suspect

COMMERCE CITY, Colo.– Commerce City police are searching for a suspect they say shot two people inside a car near 62nd Avenue and Kearney Street in Commerce City around 10:09 p.m. Thursday night.

Police say two people were inside a vehicle at this location, when they had some sort of altercation with a suspect and were both shot.

After being shot, the victims drove several blocks away, stopping at 64th Avenue and Monaco, where they called 911, according to police.

They were both taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

At this time, no suspect information has been released. An investigation is underway. We will update this story when police provide an update about what happened.