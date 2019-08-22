Underdog Animal Rescue Annual Fundraiser

There are a lot of pups that need a loving home, so the Underdog Animal Rescue have combined food, music and dogs together to help get these adorable pups to a good home.  The Underdog Animal Rescue is hosting its third annual fundraiser this Saturday, August 24th at the McNichols Building to support the recuse's pup.

Underdog Animal Rescue is a Colorado-based 501(c)(3) non-profit all-breed animal rescue and are dedicated to changing the perception of the "underdog"- the forgotten ones, the misunderstood one, or the ones that get picked last or don't get picked at all.

What: Underdogs 3rd Annual Fundraiser & Celebration
When (day and time): Saturday, Aug. 24 at 7 p.m.
Where: McNichols Building
Cost: $75

