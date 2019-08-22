Truck driver carrying milk loses brakes coming down Vail Pass, crashes in runaway ramp

(Photo: Colorado State Patrol)

VAIL, Colo. — A semitruck truck driver carrying milk lost his brakes coming down the west side of Vail Pass on Interstate 70 on Wednesday night, the Colorado State Patrol said.

The driver attempted to use a runaway truck ramp of the pass and crashed at mile marker 182 at the bottom of the pass, just east of Vail.

The Colorado State Patrol said the driver suffered minor injuries.

A towing company was working to remove the truck on Thursday morning.

