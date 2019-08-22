Toastmasters International Convention underway in Denver area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Colo. — The 88th annual Toastmasters International Convention is underway in the Denver area this week and it’s featuring thousands of public speakers from all over the world.

“Right now we have about 358,000 members in 143 countries around the world,” said Mark Brown, the 1995 Toastmasters World Champion of Public Speaking.

The non-profit organization was created in 1924 as an educational organization to teach people the art of public speaking as well as leadership skills.

"At Toastmasters, we help individuals become better communicators, better leaders and better human beings,” Brown said.

Each year, thousands of members attend the organization’s annual conference. The goal of the speech contest competitors is to be named that year’s ‘World Champion of Public Speaking.'

"It’s a friendly, nurturing environment to help anyone become a better communicator,” Brown said.

This year’s convention is happening at the Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center near Denver International Airport.

It runs through Saturday.

To learn more about the organization, visit its website.