Temperatures rise into upper 80s, thunderstorms continue Thursday and Friday

Temperatures will stay near average this afternoon, with highs maxing out in the upper-80s by Thursday afternoon. Similar to Wednesday, showers and thunderstorms will pop up during the afternoon hours. Storm concerns include strong wind, heavy rain and frequent lightning. Conditions will clear out by the overnight hours.

An Air Quality Alert has also been issued for the entire Front Range Thursday afternoon. Air quality conditions will hit an unhealthy level for sensitive groups, so limit time outdoors throughout the afternoon if possible.

Drier air will settle back into the Front Range Friday through the weekend, driving temps back above average. Highs on Friday will hit the low 90s, with mid-to-upper 90s Saturday and Sunday. Expect plenty of sunshine and an increase in fire danger.

The dry, warm weather will linger into the upcoming work week on Monday, with highs in the low 90s and sunny conditions. Changes will start to move back in by Tuesday and Wednesday with rain and cooler temps.

