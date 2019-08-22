Rib Eating Competition Returns to Tony Roma’s

Do you think you have the stomach to take down a few racks of ribs in minutes, if so you might want to consider the 3rd annual Rib Eating Competition at Tony Roma's this weekend.

Rib fans can sign up for a chance to win free Tony Roma's World Famous Baby Back Ribs for a year.

The competition will be held on Saturday, August 24th from 12pm to 2pm at the Tony Roma's off Peoria Street in Denver and it's free to join.

What: Tony Roma’s Rib eating Competition
When (day and time): Saturday, August 24 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Where:  Tony Roma’s on Peoria Street (4411 Peoria Street, Denver, CO)
Cost: FREE

 

