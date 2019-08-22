Report of gun at Hidden Lake HS not accurate, no gun found

WESTMINSTER– Westminster Police sent out a tweet on Thursday morning saying that Hidden Lake High School is on modified lockdown due to a safety concern.

At 8:30 am, Westminster Police were advised that a staff member at Hidden Lake High School possibly observed a man with a firearm outside the school. The school has been placed on a modified lock down while officers ensure the male did not enter the school. Update to follow. — Westminster Police (@WestminsterPD) August 22, 2019

According to the tweet, a staff member at the high school possibly saw a man with a firearm outside the school.

At 10:20 a.m. on Thursday, Steve Saunders with Westminster Schools informed FOX31 that the report of a gun was not accurate. Saunders said a teacher overheard a conversation and heard the word “gun”.

Safe2Tell was called and students were brought to the cafeteria while the building was searched.

Students were sent back to class after no gun was found.