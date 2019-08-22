Report of gun at Hidden Lake HS not accurate, no gun found

Posted 9:48 am, August 22, 2019, by , Updated at 10:27AM, August 22, 2019

WESTMINSTER– Westminster Police sent out a tweet on Thursday morning saying that Hidden Lake High School is on modified lockdown due to a safety concern.

According to the tweet, a staff member at the high school possibly saw a man with a firearm outside the school.

At 10:20 a.m. on Thursday, Steve Saunders with Westminster Schools informed FOX31 that the report of a gun was not accurate. Saunders said a teacher overheard a conversation and heard the word “gun”.

Safe2Tell was called and students were brought to the cafeteria while the building was searched.

Students were sent back to class after no gun was found.

