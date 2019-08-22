× Police arrest suspects in shooting at Castle Rock King Soopers gas station

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — Two suspects have been arrested in connection to a shooting that occurred at a King Soopers gas station in Castle Rock earlier this month.

According to the Castle Rock Police Department, one of the two suspects was taken into custody while trying to flee from police in Denver. CRPD did not say when or where the other suspect was apprehended. However, it thanked the Denver and Aurora police departments as well as the FBI for their help in the investigation.

“It is always encouraging to see great efforts pay off when agencies combine forces and bring violent criminals to justice.” Stated Castle Rock Chief of Police Jack Cauley in a press release. “I am proud of all the hard work that went in to getting these individuals off the street and making our community a safer place.”

Police did not release the names of the suspects.

The shooting occurred Aug. 6 at the King Soopers gas station on North Ridge Road just southeast of its intersection with Fifth Street.

One man was injured in the shooting. According to CRPD, he has been released from a local hospital and is recovering. His name has not been released.

CRPD has recommended more than 30 charges between the two suspects to the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, including attempted first-degree murder.