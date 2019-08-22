An alien-like statue displays a sign welcoming guests to the Little A'le' Inn restaurant and gift shop on July 22, 2019 in Rachel, Nevada. A Facebook event entitled, "Storm Area 51, They Can't Stop All of Us," which the author stated was meant as a joke, calls for people to storm the highly classified U.S. Air Force facility near Rachel on September 20, 2019, to address a conspiracy theory that the U.S. government is conducting tests with space aliens. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)
Nevada county won’t permit ‘Storm Area 51’-inspired event
RACHEL, Nev. — A Nevada county has rejected a proposal for a festival in a rural farming community to coincide with “Storm Area 51” events next month.
The Nye County Commission on Tuesday denied a permit for an event organizers dubbed “Peacestock 51” and planned to hold Sept. 20 in Amargosa Valley.
The Las Vegas Review Journal reports commissioners raised concerns about resident safety, dust, environmental damage and the remoteness of the site 90 miles from Las Vegas.
The denial came a day after neighboring Lincoln County drafted an emergency declaration but gave conditional approval for events in tiny towns near a remote military test area that has long been a focus of UFO conspiracy theories.
Those events in Hiko and Rachel would be about 100 miles from Amargosa Valley.