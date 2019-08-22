× Nevada county won’t permit ‘Storm Area 51’-inspired event

RACHEL, Nev. — A Nevada county has rejected a proposal for a festival in a rural farming community to coincide with “Storm Area 51” events next month.

The Nye County Commission on Tuesday denied a permit for an event organizers dubbed “Peacestock 51” and planned to hold Sept. 20 in Amargosa Valley.

The Las Vegas Review Journal reports commissioners raised concerns about resident safety, dust, environmental damage and the remoteness of the site 90 miles from Las Vegas.

The denial came a day after neighboring Lincoln County drafted an emergency declaration but gave conditional approval for events in tiny towns near a remote military test area that has long been a focus of UFO conspiracy theories.

Those events in Hiko and Rachel would be about 100 miles from Amargosa Valley.