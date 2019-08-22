Please enable Javascript to watch this video

They say there's a day for everything and they're right, but waffles are something that everyone can enjoy, which you can celebrate this weekend. Saturday, August 24th is National Waffle Day and Chef Matt Rabelhofer with Former Saint Craft Kitchen and Taps stopped by the studio to show us how to make the perfect waffles for this national holiday.

Here's Chef Matt's go to recipe that you can recreate at home.

1 cup All purpose flour

1 cup Whole wheat flour Or 1 cup more All purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

3 tablespoons sugar

3 whole eggs beaten

2 ounces melted butter

16 ounces buttermilk

-Start waffle iron

-Mix all dry ingredients: flours, baking soda and powder, salt and sugar

-Whisk eggs then add butter and buttermilk

-Let batter set for at least 5 minutes

-Make waffles (6 to 8 depending on iron)