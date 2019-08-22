Latest scam targets victim’s Social Security number, threatens arrest

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is sounding the alarm and warning residents that the number one scam in America right now involves a threat to a victim’s social security number.

CBI said that people on the receiving end of the scam report receiving a call from someone claiming to be law enforcement or the Social Security Administration.

On the call, the scammer tells the victim that their social security number has been used in a crime or has been compromised.

“Often this is in connection with something like child pornography or drug dealing and may involve your vehicle,” according to a Facebook post by CBI.

Scammers then claim that the victim’s social security number will be cancelled and noncompliance may lead to an arrest.

The victim is then told that they can “solve” the problem by wiring money or buying gift cards.

The post emphasizes that law enforcement and the Social Security Administration will never place threatening calls.

A list of warnings sent out by CBI helps navigate potential victims through the scam: “If you receive one of these calls–HANG UP! If a voicemail message is left for you–DO NOT call or text them back, and delete the messages. And beware of Texts! The scammers will send a text to get your attention too! If they leave you a call back number or you have caller ID, write down that number. Then report the scam.”

Anyone who receives a similar call should report the scam to the Office of the Inspector General’s Scam Hotline at 1-800-269-0271, or the Colorado Bureau of Investigation’s 24 Hour Hotline at 1-855-443-3489.