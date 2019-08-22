Injured reserve is a possibility for Broncos rookie quarterback Drew Lock

Quarterback Drew Lock #3 of the Denver Broncos passes against the San Francisco 49ers in the second quarter during a preseason National Football League game at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on August 19, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Drew Lock says he’s not sure when his sprained right thumb will allow him to throw a football again and Broncos coach Vic Fangio wouldn’t rule out placing the rookie quarterback on injured reserve to start the season.

Lock was injured in the preseason loss to the 49ers on Monday night when he was chased from the pocket and tripped up.

Although X-rays were negative, Lock was diagnosed with a serious sprain that will force him to miss the rest of the preseason and might even sideline him into the regular season.

Fangio called it “a pretty serious injury for a quarterback,” adding the team’s not sure of a timetable for his return.

Fangio said IR was a possibility “if we don’t think he could play for a while.”

Lock said he’s never had a sprain this bad and declined to venture a guess as to how long he’ll be out.

Kevin Hogan will start Saturday night against the Rams and rookie Brett Rypien will finish up.

