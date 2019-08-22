Few thunderstorms Thursday night; hot weekend ahead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A few thunderstorms will move off the foothills and the Front Range on Thursday evening.

Some of the storms will have gusty wind and lightning. There could also be a few with brief heavy rain and hail. Overall, the setup for widespread storms is low Thursday night.

Friday will bring more of the same with morning sunshine followed by building clouds and a few late-day scattered storms with gusty wind and lightning.

The weekend is looking dry and hot with highs both days in the low to mid-90s.

The record highs look out of reach with the mark on Saturday at 98 degrees set in 2011 and Sunday's is 99 degrees, also set in 2011.

There will be a much cooler and mainly dry weather pattern for next week. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s most days with only an isolated storm by Thursday.

