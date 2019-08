WESTMINSTER– Westminster Police sent out a tweet on Thursday morning saying that Hidden Lake High School is on modified lockdown due to a safety concern.

At 8:30 am, Westminster Police were advised that a staff member at Hidden Lake High School possibly observed a man with a firearm outside the school. The school has been placed on a modified lock down while officers ensure the male did not enter the school. Update to follow. — Westminster Police (@WestminsterPD) August 22, 2019

According to the tweet, a staff member at the high school possibly saw a man with a firearm outside the school.

Westminster Police are expected to provide updates. We are working to get more information and will post updates here and on our Facebook page as soon as we get them.